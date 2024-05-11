Junior Starlets hold Ethiopia to draw in World Cup quest

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Kenya’s Under-17 girls national team, the Junior Starlets, picked up a 0-0 draw in the first leg penultimate World Cup qualification round match against hosts Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on Friday evening.

The result means the girls have all to play for in the return leg in Nairobi on May 19, as they look to become the first ever Kenyan football team to qualify for a World Cup.

The team had some good chances, with Marion Serenge having the first after picking the ball at the edge of the box following a slip by an Ethiopian defender, but her shot was saved by the keeper.

Serenge with more chances for Kenya

Action between Kenya and Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. PHOTO/FKF

Serenge had another chance with a speculative shot from the right, but it was well handled by the Ethiopian custodian once again. Valerie Nekesa also tried her luck when she dribbled her way into space at the edge of the box but couldn’t land a shot on target.

In the second half, the Kenyan girls created more chances, but couldn’t land one past the keeper with Nekesa and Serenge having a great chance each.

The Ethiopians also had to great chances to score, but both missed the target by a whisker.