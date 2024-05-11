Eliud Owalo Foundation tourney: Garang late basket keeps Thunder unbeaten

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – South Sudanese star Garang Ding went up for a fading shot with four seconds to play, striking the bull’s eye as Nairobi City Thunder maintained their unbeaten run this season, edging out Equity Dumas 67-66 in a thrilling duel at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, in the Eliud Owalo Foundation tournament.

Thunder had trailed by half a basket, and their enviable unblemished run on the line, but Ding, who accumulated 15 points for Thunder in the game, send the gymnasium to pandemonium with his heroics.

Equity called a time out after this to win possession in Thunder’s half, and could have snatched victory at the death when Victor Bosire went up for three and hit the rim, with Davies Siaji’s attempt at the rebound seeing the ball clog between the rim and the glass with the buzzer sounding.

It was a thrilling end to a spectacular show of basketball in the men’s second match of the tournament, and Thunder ensure they give themselves space to be top seeds in Group B.

Equity put up massive comeback

Thunder’s Fidel Okoth goes up for a basket against Equity. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Equity, the only team to run Thunder close in the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League, had put up a massive fightback, coming back from as high as 26 points out, to almost snatch victory.

Bosire led the Dumas’ charge especially in the last two quarters when they outscored Thunder, but they came short just at the end. Bosire had a game high 21 points, with Marol Achei also clocking double digits with 13 as well as Feisal Aden, while Eugene Adera finished with 12 .

Ding was the only Thunder player with double digits while Albert Odero had a surprisingly underwhelming game with only nine points and six rebounds. Faheem Juma also had nine points, all of them from the three-point line.

Thunder were seemingly headed for another routine when they led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter, going on a 6-0 run with Ding dunking twice and Odero once, in a show of might and dominance.

They led 39-23 at halftime, and were clearly running away with it. With 6:47 to play in the third quarter, Thunder had opened a 26-point gap with scores at 52-26 with Faheem’s back to back threes, but the Dumas managed to squeeze that gap to 59-47 with a quarter to play.

Thunder face fightback in last quarter

Equity Dumas’ Alex Ramnazani battles for the ball wth Thunder’s Moses ALier. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

But from the last quarter, the clouds started gathering on them. With 7:56 to play, Bosire took the gap to five points. With 3:26 left on the clock, Adera was fouled and made both from the free throw line to take the scores to 64-62, Equity scenting blood.

From the line ball after the free throw, Bosire sunk one from downtown as Equity went into the lead for the first time, scores at 65-64. On the opposite end, Odero who had an unusual off day was fouled but only converted one of two, scores now at 65-ups.

Equity called a time out with 1:13 to play and on return, none were making baskets. With 24 seconds to play, Adera’s intelligent play drew a foul but he only made one of two, with Thunder calling a time out.

On return, they swung the ball patiently and the magic moment came when Deng picked the ball on the left, faded off from his marker, before floating the ball into the basket.

KPA gun down Ulinzi on home court

KPA’s Gerry Wekesa tries to dribble past Ulinzi Warriors skipper Eric Mutoro. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Meanwhile in the early kick off, KPA sounded revenge on Ulinzi Warriors who beat them on home court last time out, as they edged them 66-59.

Martin Kitongo picked a double double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to aid KPA to the win that takes them top of Group A. Job Byron also chalked double digit points as he amassed 11.

The returning Eric Mutoro put on a show for the soldiers with a game high 19 points while Byron Mabonga had 11.

On Saturday, the two sides will play against USIU at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

In Group A, Thunder and Equity will both play Strathmore.