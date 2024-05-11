Eliud Owalo Foundation tourney: Dominant Dockers shut down Hawks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – National Women’s Basketball League leaders and defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) put up a dominant third quarter performance to shut out Equity Hawks and beat them 54-46, in their opening Group A match of the Eliud Owalo Foundation tournament at the Ulinzi Complex on Saturday night.

The dockers restricted Hawks to just a single free throw point in the entire 10 minutes of the third quarter, a shut-out that saw them clinch the game. They had trailed 31-26 at halftime, but bench shuffles by coach Anthony Ojukwu saw the Mombasa-based side pick victory.

“I had wanted to shuffle up my team and give some of the players who don’t usually get chances to play in the league some playing time. The starting five didn’t start us the game very well and it shows we have some work to do to bridge the gap between them and the starters,” Ojukwu told Capital Sport after the game.

He added; “This is a great tournament for us especially just before the play-offs. It helps me as a coach to keep my team very competitive and also helps us know where we are and what we need to do because these are the same teams we will meet.”

Only one player with double digits

KPA’s Rebecca Nkatha battles with Equity’s Betty Kananu during their match at the Ulinzi Sports Complex. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Congolese import Grace Irebu starred for KPA with a double double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, her performance being very key in the turnaround.

She was the only KPA player to hit double figures in scores, with Belinda Okoth having nine, Rebecca Nkatha and Vilma Owino having eight while skipper Natalie Akinyi picked seven.

KPA skipper Melissa Akinyi had a 12-point performance with Maryanne Nyagaki picking nine and former KPA centre Rita Anyango picking seven.

The first quarter was a see saw, and it ended with KPA leading by half a basket at 15-14. In the second quarter though, the bankers raised their game and with 2:00 to go Nyagaki made an easy basket under the rim as they opened a six-point gap, scores at 26-20.

This prompted a time out from Ojukwu, but the bankers maintained the gap with Elizabeth Okumu’s three pointer at the buzzer seeing them go to the halftime break at 31-26.

But, the dockers came back from the dressing rooms a changed side, with Ojukwu breathing fire at them in the halftime pep talk. Within the first minute of the game, they went on a 6-0 scoring run to get back into the lead and from there, didn’t look back.

Equity call for time out

KPA skipper Natalie Akinyi dribbles away from Equity’s Melissa Akinyi. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

With 2:11 to play, and just one point chalked, Equity coach Ben Oluoch called a time out to try stem the tide, but it didn’t help matters much as KPA led by eight, scores at 40-32 getting into the last quarter.

The bankers started up with Jemimah Omondi at point guard and this seemingly put their act together. However, they went toe to toe as KPA ensured the gap they opened at the end of the third quarter remained for them to win.

On Saturday, both teams have a game each, against Storms. A win for the dockers ensured them A1 seeding while Equty need to win but they can only get A2 seeding.

In Pool B, University sides Zetech, USIU and Strathmore will face off each other.