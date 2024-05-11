Cheetahs maul Lions as Buffaloes bulldoze Rhinos in Rugby Super Series Matchday 2 - Capital Sports
Action between Buffaloes and Rhinos at Nakuru Athletic Club. PHOTO/ARIGI OBIERO

Rugby

Cheetahs maul Lions as Buffaloes bulldoze Rhinos in Rugby Super Series Matchday 2

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Menengai Cheetahs beat KCB Bank Lions 18-16 to collect their second win of the Rugby Super Series in a thrilling encounter at the Nakuru Athletic Club in Nakuru on Saturday evening.

The Thika Road-based Lions drew first blood in the 13th minute via a penalty from Blak Blad’s Givens Oduor after an infringement by their feline counterparts.

Cheetahs shot into the lead at the start of the second half with their first try before Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC’s Elvis Namusasi added to the see-saw affair with a penalty goal to reduce the arrears.

Soon after Quinton Ongo added to the Cheetahs’ ascendancy with a penalty of his own, to which their opponents responded with another penalty via Namusasi.

Oilers’ Beldad Ogeta then scored the hosts’ second try of the game before Philip Okeyo’s penalty goal extended their lead.

Despite being down to 13, Lions managed to score their first try at the death, Manasseh Oduor putting the ball over the white chalk to reduce the deficit to 18-16.

Buffaloes gore Rhinos

In an early kickoff at the same venue, Kabras Sugar Buffaloes handed Faiba Mobile Rhinos their second defeat of the competition, courtesy of a 27-22 scoreline.

The Ngong Road-based side were first off the blocks, Strathmore Leos’ John Aswani touching down over the white chalk — Evin Asena converting between the posts.

However, all the hard work was undone by the dismissal of Sheldon Kahi to the sin bin after a dangerous tackle.

It was a golden opportunity that the Western Kenya franchise took with glee, courtesy of a try by Griffin Chao — and a subsequent conversion by Eric Cantona.

Cantona would, unfortunately join Kahi in the sin bin, but it mattered little as Geoffrey Shitambasi established daylight between the two sides with Buffaloes’ second converted try of the afternoon.

Chao was having an afternoon to remember, the winger slaloming down the left flank to collect his second try of the game.

Kenya Harlequin Adam Mugo had something to say though, going over for the Rhinos before his club-mate Amon Wamalwa turned up with three penalties to bring the scores level.

Nonetheless, the Buffaloes had the last laugh as Cantona atoned for his earlier dismissal with two penalties at the tailend of the tie.

Action moves to Kakamega Showground next weekend where Cheetahs will be up against Rhinos as Buffaloes host Lions.

