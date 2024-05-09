Osaka marks Italian Open return with first-round win - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Osaka
Osaka
Naomi Osaka in action at the Italian Open. PHOTO/France 24

Sports

Osaka marks Italian Open return with first-round win

Published

ROME, Italy, May 9 – Naomi Osaka beat France’s Clara Burel in straight sets in the Italian Open first round on her first appearance at the tournament since 2021.

Former world number one Osaka won 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 against Burel, who is ranked 45th in the world.

It was Osaka’s first win against a top-50 opponent on clay since beating Victoria Azarenka at the French Open in 2019.

The 26-year-old, who gave birth to her first daughter last year, will face 19th seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the second round on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Dan Evans will have to wait to take on Italy’s Fabio Fognini in the men’s competition after his first-round tie on Wednesday was cancelled due to inclement weather in Rome.

Japan’s Osaka, now ranked at 173 in the world, finished the 84-minute match with 27 winners, including eight aces.

“I obviously played a lot better in the second set,” she said.

“I’m hoping that when I play my match tomorrow, I’m able to learn from the mistakes that I did today and apply them better.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved