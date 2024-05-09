Junior Starlets carry Kenya’s hope of a first ever World Cup appearance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Kenya might see a team play at the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever, if the national Under-17 girls’ team can successfully navigate two home and away games in the coming weeks.

The Junior Starlets arrived in Addis Ababa Wednesday evening, ready to take on host Ethiopia in the first leg of the penultimate qualification round on Friday, before hosting the return fixture nine days later at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

He Under-17 African qualifiers had three stages, with Kenya having received a bye for the first round following DR Congo’s withdrawal.

The team plays Ethiopia in the second round, and an aggregate victory here will see them progress to the final round of qualification where a date with either Burundi or Djibouti awaits.

“We know that it is a massive dream for the country, but we are taking a match at a time. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” says head coach Mildred Cheche.

The team has been in residential camp for two weeks before traveling to Ethiopia for the first leg, and coach Cheche says they are in good spirits and are well prepared for what is expected to be a grueling battle in Addis.

Girls working hard

Junior Starlets’ Lorine Ilavonga during a training session

“The girls have really been working hard and their morale is high for this game. All of them have carried that dream of playing for the national team and now that they have earned the chance, they have shown they deserve it,” says the tactician.

She adds; “They have come here to show they are up to the task. They are hungry and we have an ambition to get a good result in the first leg.”

A win with a clean sheet on enemy territory would be the coach’s dream, and she says their ambition is to absolutely get a result they can build on, coming to the return fixture at home.

“It will be a tough game. Both countries have shown that they have a good crop of talented players who can compete on the international level. We will work hard and the girls are really determined to get a good result,” noted the coach.

Driven by desire to make history

Diana Anyango dribbles the ball during a training session.

Team captain Elizabeth Ochaka says the girls are driven by the desire to make history for the country, and the allure of playing at a World Cup offers them massive incentive to put in their best over both legs to get a ticket into the final qualification round.

Ochaka says the girls have psyched themselves up and are ready for duty, affirming they will treat every minute of the 180 in store like their lives depend on it.

“We have trained really well and followed instructions given to us by our coaches. Everyone is psyched to do well in the game. We can’t say it is a hard or easy match but we are taking it very seriously. We are hoping to get a good result away from home,” the skipper commented.

The girls hope to do better than the Under-20 girls who last year fell short in the penultimate hurdle of their World Cup qualifier.