Denver’s Jokic joins NBA greats with third MVP award - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - APRIL 09: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball up court in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on April 09, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Basketball

Denver’s Jokic joins NBA greats with third MVP award

Published

DENVER, United States, May 9 – Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic has joined some of the NBA’s all-time greats by winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award for the third time.

The Serb, who was previously named MVP in 2021 and 2022 and was runner-up last year, is just the ninth man to win the award three or more times.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named MVP a record six times, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell are five-time winners, while Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James have claimed the award on four occasions.

Jokic joins Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Moses Malone as three-time winners.

“It’s a special moment I’m probably going to remember my whole life,” Jokic, 29, said. “It’s – I like to say- a legacy for after [your] career.”

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was second in the voting and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic third.

Jokic has averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists this season and has completed 25 triple-doubles.

He became just the second player to finish with more than 2,000 points, 900 rebounds and 700 assists in a regular season as the defending NBA champions finished second in the Western Conference.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the Nuggets are 2-0 down against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their best-of-seven conference semi-final.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Wednesday, Jalen Brunson overcame injury to spark the New York Knicks’ comeback win against the Indiana Pacers.

Brunson went off with a right foot injury in the first half with his side leading 24-17 and in his absence the Knicks fell 73-63 behind.

He returned in the third quarter, however, and scored 24 points as the Knicks won 130-121 to take a 2-0 series lead.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved