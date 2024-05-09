Basketball royalty roll sleeves for weekend Eliud Owalo Foundation tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Kenyan basketball fans will be served with what to expect in this season’s play-off early on, when the top six teams in both the men and women’s leagues compete in the Eliud Owalo Foundation tournament to be staged at the Nyayo Gymnasium and Ulinzi Complex.

The tournament, whose winner walks home with Sh300,000 is sponsored by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

Pool A of the men’s tournament has league defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Ulinzi Warriors and University side USIU while Pool B will have the unbeaten Nairobi City Thunder, Equity Dumas and Strathmore University.

The women’s pooling is equally mouthwatering with University sides Zetech, Strathmore and USIU lumped into Group B while Group A has league leaders, the unbeaten KPA, Equity Hawks and Storms.

The opening match of the tournament on Friday at 5pm sees the Warriors take on KPA on home court, looking to pick a good result on day one to boost their hopes of making the semis.

Warriors keen to beat KPA again

Ulinzi Warriors head coach bernard Mufutu feeds instruction to Brans Nzioka. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Warriors, currently placed third in the league standings beat KPA in their last meeting in Mombasa, and are keen to show it was no fluke. The dockers are placed second in the league standings with 39 points, seven ahead of Ulinzi, who have however played three matches less.

The opening women’s encounter will pit defending champions, KPA, against Equity, what is expected to be an explosive duel if their last meeting is anything to go by.

KPA have already concluded their regular season matches and are unbeaten. However, Equity came close to dealing them their first loss at home in almost four years, when they met at the Nyayo Gymnasium three weeks ago, but KPA prevailed 57-55.

Equity are keen to get one over KPA who have completed a double over them for three seasons in a row. The bankers acquired two players from KPA in mid-season, Rita Aluoch and Val Kemunto crossing over, and they hope the two can be key in their quest for victory.

Thunder take on Equity in thriller

Equity Thunder players hurdle together during a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The late kick off at the military establishment in Lang’ata will pit the crowd pulling and entertaining Nairobi City Thunder, who take on Equity Dumas in the 8pm tip off.

Just like their women counterparts, the Dumas are the only side to come close to dealing a defeat to Thunder, when they lost 73-70 in their second leg meeting late March.

Equity will seek to right the wrongs from that last meeting and coach Isaac Munywoki and his charges are keen to put in their best.

During last weekend’s massive win in the league against Kenyatta University, Munywoki rested almost all his key players and he expects them to come back firing against the unstoppable machine that is Thunder.

With just one more game left in the regular season, Thuynder coach Brad Ibs will leave everything on the court to ensure he wins the tournament and sets up his side nicely for the play-offs in June. Equity’s Betty Kananu wades through tight marking from KPA’s Rebbecah Nkatha (right) and Selina Okumu (left). PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

FIXTURES – PRELIMINARY MATCHES

FRIDAY MAY 10 2024

KPA Vs ULINZI – MEN – 5:00PM – ULINZI COMPLEX KPA Vs EQUITY – WOMEN – 6:30PM – ULINZI COMPLEX EQUITY DUMAS Vs THUNDER – MEN – 8:00PM – ULINZI COMPLEX

SATURDAY MAY 1TH 2024 – ULINZI COMPLEX

ZETECH UNIVERSITY Vs STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY (W) 8:30AM USIU VS KPA – MEN – 10:00AM USIU Vs ZETECH UNIVERSITY (W) – 11:30AM ULINZI VS USIU – MEN – 1:00PM STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY Vs USIU – 2:30PM

SATURDAY MAY 1TH 2024 – NYAYO GYM

KPA Vs STORMS – WOMEN – 9:00AM THUNDER TWENDE Vs STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY – MEN – 10:30AM STORMS Vs EQUITY HAWKS – WOMEN – 12:00PM STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY Vs EQUITY DUMAS – MEN – 2:00PM

SEMI FINALS – SATURDAY WOMEN

A1 Vs B2 – 6:00PM – ULINZI COMPLEX 2. B1 Vs A2 – 6:00PM – NYAYO GYM

MEN