Okutoyi soldiers on for Olympics ticket despite setback in Florida tourney - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Angella Okutoyi celebrates after her win over Egypt's Lamis Abdelaziz. PHOTO/FRANCIS MUTUKU TWITTER

Tennis

Okutoyi soldiers on for Olympics ticket despite setback in Florida tourney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi continues her quest for Olympics qualification at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W75 Zephyrhills Tournament in Florida, United States.

The week-long tournament served off yesterday and continues Tuesday with first round ties.

The 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion is keen for an excellent performance, which will go a long way in enhancing her chances for the first-ever Olympics at this summer’s games in Paris.

Okutoyi, currently ranked 549th on the World Tennis Association (WTA) Singles ranking, needs to be ranked 400th at worst by June 10 if she is to secure her place at the quadrennial games.

Her latest efforts to book her place in Paris was at the past weekend’s ITF Boca Raton Tournament – also in Florida – where she exited the quarterfinal after losing 1-6 0-6 to United States’ Allie Kiick.

The 20-year-old began her tournament with a 6-4 6-3 win over Claire An of the United States in the first round before beating another American, Lilian Poling, by the same scoreline in the next round.

Should she qualify for Paris, it will be the second time for the youngster to make history this year after she clinched the African Games title in March.

Okutoyi outclassed Egyptian Lamis Abdelaziz  6-4 6-2 to become the first ever Kenyan in 46 years to win gold at the African Games since Jane Davies-Doxzon at the 1978 All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She was also the first tennis player in 37 years to win an African Games medal since Judy Wakhungu bagged bronze in 1987 on home soil.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved