Okutoyi soldiers on for Olympics ticket despite setback in Florida tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi continues her quest for Olympics qualification at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W75 Zephyrhills Tournament in Florida, United States.

The week-long tournament served off yesterday and continues Tuesday with first round ties.

The 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion is keen for an excellent performance, which will go a long way in enhancing her chances for the first-ever Olympics at this summer’s games in Paris.

Okutoyi, currently ranked 549th on the World Tennis Association (WTA) Singles ranking, needs to be ranked 400th at worst by June 10 if she is to secure her place at the quadrennial games.

Her latest efforts to book her place in Paris was at the past weekend’s ITF Boca Raton Tournament – also in Florida – where she exited the quarterfinal after losing 1-6 0-6 to United States’ Allie Kiick.

The 20-year-old began her tournament with a 6-4 6-3 win over Claire An of the United States in the first round before beating another American, Lilian Poling, by the same scoreline in the next round.

Should she qualify for Paris, it will be the second time for the youngster to make history this year after she clinched the African Games title in March.

Okutoyi outclassed Egyptian Lamis Abdelaziz 6-4 6-2 to become the first ever Kenyan in 46 years to win gold at the African Games since Jane Davies-Doxzon at the 1978 All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

She was also the first tennis player in 37 years to win an African Games medal since Judy Wakhungu bagged bronze in 1987 on home soil.