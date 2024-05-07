Lionesses sharpen claws in readiness for South Africa at Rugby Africa Women’s Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga has made three changes to his squad ahead of the Lionesses’ must-win Rugby Africa Women’s Cup tie against South Africa in Madagascar on Wednesday afternoon.

Mitchelle Akinyi, who started off the bench in Saturday’s 22-29 defeat to Madagascar, has been handed a starting berth at the backrow with Diana Kemunto relegated to the bench.

Also in the starting line-up is Hesla Khisa who will be partnering Nancy Jelagat in the second row as Enid Ouma shifts from the blindside to number eight.

Mwamba RFC’s Faith Livoi will be marshalling the backline rather than the second row in which she featured on Saturday during their duel with the islanders.

She replaces Lewin Amazimbi who does not make the matchday squad whereas Nolin Khaleyi and Hellen Anyango are in line for their debut at the tournament from the bench.

Lionesses have a tall order awaiting them against the Boks who decimated Cameroon in their opener on Saturday with a 55-0 scoreline.

The two sides met at the same competition last year with the South Africans running out 48-0 winners.

They also met in a friendly in Cape Town in September where the home side prevailed once again, winning 77-12.

Winning this year’s Rugby Africa Women’s Cup comes with a direct ticket to next year’s World Cup in England as well as qualification for the World Rugby WXV 2.

Runners-up will have to contend with a place at the WXV 3 in Dubai, in addition to a more difficult route to the World Cup via the Repechage.