Struggling Nzoia battle for survival as Tusker seek top two push

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Nzoia Sugar travel to Nairobi, seeking to douse their struggles with a pint of three points in their quest to remain in the Footbal Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The sugar millers take on 12-time champions Tusker FC at the Dandora Stadium on Monday, where a win will be crucial to their battle to stay afloat in the top flight.

They are placed bottom of the table with a paltry 17 points, and have won just four matches in 27 outings this season.

A win will not necessarily hoist them off the bottom, but will lift them to 20 points, eight behind half safety, the play-off slot. Their -28 goal difference, the worst in the league, doesn’t do them favours either if they can climb to complete safety.

A defeat will mean they remain 11 points off the pace and with six matches remaining, three more defeat will confirm they are dropping down to the National Super League.

They come up against a Tusker FC side keen to push back into second spot. Kenya Police’s win over Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday means they go five points clear of second placed Tusker.

Brewers look to reduce gap with second

Tusker FC assistant coach Charles Okere shares a light moment with midfielder Chris Erambo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Robert Matano’s men must win to reduce that gap to two points and with the league now more or less off their sight, the target is to finish same place they did last season.

Tusker come into the game off a victory, having beaten Ulinzi Stars 1-0 last weekend to put off a poor run of back to back defeats that saw them concede three goals each against FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks.

Assistant captain Eugene Asike who made a return into the starting team against Ulinzi believes that victory will spur their confidence.

“Yes, we lost some three very vital games but we took that as lessons though it was a bit tough on us. The win against Ulinzi was really crucial because it has brought back the feel good factor in the team and we are looking forward to carry that into the remaining seven matches of the season,” Asike said, speaking to the club’s official website.

Tusker won the first leg match 2-0 at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma and will look to complete a home and away sweep over the sugar millers for the first time.