Moyes to leave West Ham at end of season

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 6 – Manager David Moyes will leave West Ham at the end of the Premier League season, the club have confirmed.

It comes after BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague reported earlier on Monday that former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui had agreed a deal to replace Moyes.

Moyes, 61, had come under increasing pressure after a poor run of results, including Sunday’s 5-0 defeat by Chelsea.

“I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019,” Moyes said.

The Scot took over for his second spell at the club in December 2019 and guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League success last season – their first major trophy for 43 years.

But his side have won just one of their past 10 games across all competitions, losing five, and, sitting ninth in the Premier League, are likely to miss out on a fourth successive season in Europe.

“When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe,” Moyes added.

“I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years.

While nothing has been signed yet, former Spain and Real Madrid boss Lopetegui is close to making a return to management with the Hammers, following his departure from Wolves in August last year.

Moyes had a first stint in charge of West Ham when he took over following the dismissal of Slaven Bilic in November 2017.

The Hammers were in the relegation zone at the time but, despite leading the club to Premier League safety, he left in May 2018 before the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini.

Moyes then succeeded Pellegrini in late 2019, with the club just one point away from the relegation zone.

The Hammers went on to secure European football through their league position in successive seasons for the first time in their history, finishing sixth in 2020-21 and seventh the following season.

He then delivered European success with victory in the Conference League final against Fiorentina in June 2023 on a memorable night in Prague, followed by a trophy parade through east London.

However, the Hammers’ heavy loss at Chelsea means they have conceded 70 goals in the Premier League this season, their joint-most in a single campaign in the competition.

Only bottom three clubs Burnley (74), Luton (78) and Sheffield United (100) have worse defensive records.

After hosting Luton on Saturday, West Ham travel to Manchester City for their last game of the season on 19 May.

Though West Ham confirmed the search for Moyes’ successor had begun, they said they will not comment until an appointment is made.

The club’s joint chairman David Sullivan said Moyes had been “responsible for a period of great progress and success” in West Ham’s history.

“David has been an absolute professional to work with and he will leave with our greatest respect and good wishes – he deserves to be held in the highest esteem for the service he has given to West Ham United, and we wish him every success in the future,” Sullivan added.

“By making this announcement now, it allows David to get the send-off he deserves from the West Ham supporters and for us all to show our appreciation to him at our final home fixture of the season against Luton Town on Saturday.”

‘West Ham thinking of changing for two years’

Analysis: Guillem Balague, BBC Sport Spanish football writer

There has been success under Moyes. There is no doubt about that. But for two years, to my knowledge, West Ham bosses have been thinking ‘Should we change direction or not, should we give a little bit more spectacle to the fans?’ – more possession and the kind of thing you get with Lopetegui.

One thing clear in the Spaniard’s mind was that he wanted to stay in the Premier League if possible, having left the Wolves job on the eve of this season. When West Ham approached him – and it wasn’t the first conversation he has had with him – then it became clear that was this was the kind of club he was after.