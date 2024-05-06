In the Pipeline: Adhiambo optimistic of seventh crown despite disappointment at Africa Club Volleyball Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Kenya Pipeline’s Pamela Adhiambo believes the team will win their seventh Africa Club Volleyball Championships in the near future despite falling short in the recent past.

The outside hitter said the team remain committed to their quest for a continental crown and will continue fighting for the same.

“We are still fighting on to make the finals and win the cup in the next year. We are still optimistic…we are not discouraged. We will go back strong and we are going to train harder,” Adhiambo said.

Esther Jepkosgei’s charges last lifted the African trophy in 2005 on home soil where they thrashed Egypt’s Al Ahly in straight sets.

The oilers finished third at this year’s edition of the Africa Club Championships, beating archrivals Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16).

It was Pipeline’s third podium finish in three years after bagging bronze and silver in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Although Adhiambo is happy to have won another medal with Pipeline, she admits the team were looking at clinching their seventh title.

“Finishing in the podium place once again is something that is a huge achievement. The position that we finished in was one that we never expected. We wished for a better one. We still appreciate for what we got…last year we had silver and this year we have won bronze,” the Nyakach Girls High School alumnus said.

Kenya Pipeline’s Pamela Adhiambo when the team arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday morning from Cairo. PHOTO/SHIKS MALENYA

Their near-misses with the ultimate prize notwithstanding, she points out the significance of their win over KCB as far as the league title is concerned.

“This win has motivated us to get back our national league title that we lost to KCB. We have beaten them twice this year already and we believe this year is going to be a year for Kenya Pipeline,” Adhiambo said.

Another Kenyan team at the championships, Kenya Prisons, finished fifth after defeating Mayo Kani Evolution of Cameroon 3-2 (21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-10).