Equity Hawks, Dumas clinch victory as KBF regular season nears end

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Equity Bank men and women’s basketball teams improved their chances of finishing in good play-off positions in the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League after winning their games at the Nyayo Gymnasium on Sunday.

The men’s team, the Dumas, hugely rotated, put on a master performance before edging out Kenyatta University’s Pirates 95-46.

Coach Isaac Munywoki chose to rest most of his star players to give his rookies and most who have accumulated less minutes time to play.

Eugene Adera, skipper Victor Bosire, Congolese Joel Ntambwe and Victor ‘Electric’ Ochieng were among Equity’s starting players who watched the game from the terrace, as the others got a run in.

The lanky Marol Achei and Davis Siaji put on a brilliant performance for the bankers, each hitting 20 points in the massive win.

Dominant Equity put on a show

Equity Dumas’ Bramwel CHemweno tries to find a way past Kenyatta University’s John Jira. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Achei was the star of the game especially in the opening quarter when he scored 11 consecutive points in the opening quarter which Equity easily won 28-13. The University boys tried to put in some resistance in the second quarter, but Equity led 50-32 at halftime.

They were unstoppable, with the bench doing some good rotation to ensure the team remained fresh throughout the game.

The women’s team, the Hawks, had earlier on also picked a healthy win against the University of Nairobi’s Dynamites, hitting them 71-25 with Valerie Kemunto and MaryAnne Nyagaki starring. Kemunto had 16 points and Nyagaki 14, as they completely dominated the young Dynamites.

Equity restrained UoN to just three points in the first quarter as they scored 19 and led 33-14 at halftime. By their standards, they had an extremely poor second quarter where they scored just seven points and did little to improve in the fourth where they scored 11 but were good enough to secure the win.

The bankers are currently third in the standings, and will battle out for second spot with Zetech University whom they face in the last match of the regular season. Before then, they have Africa Nazarene University.

Storms beat KU’s Oryx

Storms’ Juliet Omollo dribbles against Kenyatta University. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile, Storms cemented their hold on sixth spot and ensured they remain well secured for the play-off after edging out a resilient Kenyatta University side 55-38.

Barbra Diana carried Storms on her shoulder, hitting a game high 23 points in the huge victory.