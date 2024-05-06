Bruno Fernandes will 'definitely' stay at Man United - Ten Hag - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fernandes
Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes celebrates a past goal for Manchester United. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

English Premiership

Bruno Fernandes will ‘definitely’ stay at Man United – Ten Hag

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 6 – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is convinced captain Bruno Fernandes is committed to the club.

Fernandes gave an interview to DAZN, external last week in which he appeared to cast doubt on his future at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag says his quotes were “taken out of context” and believes Fernandes, who has a contract to 2026, will “definitely” see out his current deal.

“I know he is Manchester United and I think he is very happy to be here,” Ten Hag said.

The United boss has repeatedly defended Fernandes, whose captaincy has been criticised on numerous occasions since he replaced Harry Maguire at the start of the season.

In October, former United skipper Roy Keane called for the armband to be taken away from the 29-year-old.

However, Ten Hag feels Fernandes leads by example, including playing through pain as he might have to do at Crystal Palace on Monday after missing training last week with a wrist injury.

“Taking responsibility is one of the biggest assets top footballers have nowadays to show and to deliver,” said the Dutchman.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Bruno is a very good example for many other players. He is a real fighter. Last year when we played Brighton in the [FA Cup] semi-final, he played with an ankle that was so thick. It was unbelievable. He couldn’t run but he was still on the pitch.

“He is always available, always delivers and always gives energy to the team. Such assets are necessary to be successful.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved