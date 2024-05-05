YA MATERE! – AFC Leopards claw Bandari to scale into FKF PL top six

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – Clifton Miheso’s 35th minute strike handed AFC Leopards a precious 1-0 win at home against Bandari at the Dandora Stadium in Nairobi, a result that scaled them into the top six of the FKF Premier League for the first time this season.

Ingwe have moved into 41 points with the victory, and they are now just five points away from climbing into the top three.

Leopards continued with their strong performances in the second half and with six matches remaining before the season ends, have their top five ambitions well on course.

Bandari, who at the start of the year were firmly in the title race, now drop to fifth with 45 points, though they are just a point away from third placed Tusker, who play Nzoia Sugar on Monday afternoon.

Miheso scored a well taken half volley in the first half, finishing off a move he had started himself. The skipper had spread the ball out wide to Victor Otieno on the left, the latter floating in a cross which was nodded to the edge of the six yard box by Jaffary Owiti.

Dominant Leopards get the lead

AFC Leopards midfielder Kaycie Odhiambo battles for the ball with Bandari’s James Kinyanjui. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Miheso was well placed as he swung the ball home to send the full-to-capacity stadium into frenzy.

Before that goal, Leopards had some chances with Otieno seeing his low cross into the box cut out by Siraj Mohammed before defender Ken Owino headed the ball over from close range off a corner.

In the second half, Leopards piled more pressure and Rwandese Arthur Gitego should have done better in the 57th minute when a cross from Vincent Mahiga found him unmarked inside the box, but he headed the ball wide.

Bandari were struggling to create clear cut chances, but got close in the 68th minute when Shassir Nahimana teed up Meja Atariza from a freekick, but the latter strikes just wide.

Victor Omune should have sealed the three points for Ingwe two minutes to play when he broke into the box to face keeper Bryne Omondi one on one after a little nutmeg on Brian Otieno, but the shotstopper produced a brilliant save.

Leopards hold on for the win

Bandari FC keeper Bryne Omondi claims an aerial ball ahead of AFC Leopards striker Arthur Gitego. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Leopards however saw off the slim scoreline to pick their 10th win of the season.

Elsewhere, Marvin Nabwire scored an 88th minute winner as Police FC solidified their hold on second spot in the standings after coming from a goal down to beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 in Mumias.

Homeboyz had gone ahead through Kevin Amwayi, but Police rallied back to level through Tito Okello’s 13th goal of the season. Nabwire then scored the winner with two minutes of regular time left.

Two other matches that were set for the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, the early kick off pitting Nairobi City Stars and Ulinzi Stars as well as the late kick off between Posta Rangers and FC Talanta were called off due to the unplayable nature of the pitch.