Foden and Shaw win Football Writers' Association awards - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Man City's Phil Foden (right) is joined by teammate Bernardo Silva in celebrating his goal against Manchester United. PHOTO/Man City/X

English Premiership

Foden and Shaw win Football Writers’ Association awards

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 3 – Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw have been named footballers of the year by the Football Writers’ Association.

Foden, 23, has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for City this term.

The England midfielder received 42% of the vote for the men’s award, beating Declan Rice in second and City team-mate Rodri in third.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Chelsea forward Cole Palmer made up the rest of the top six.

Stockport-born Foden is the third City player in the last four years to win the award, following Erling Haaland’s victory in 2023 and Ruben Dias’ win in 2021.

“I’m immensely proud to have won this award,” said Foden. “Now I am focused on seeking to finish the season as strongly as possible and to try to help City win more trophies.”

City are a point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand as they seek a fourth consecutive title.

Shaw, 27, is the Women’s Super League top scorer this season with 21 goals in 18 games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Jamaican saw off competition from Chelsea’s Lauren James to win the women’s award, with City team-mate Alex Greenwood coming third.

City midfielder Yui Hasegawa was fourth, with Brighton’s Elisabeth Terland and City keeper Khiara Keating completing the top six.

The striker, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season with a foot injury, has helped City to a six-point lead at the top of the table.

“To be recognised in this way is a special honour,” she said.

Shaw is the second City player to win the award since its creation in 2018, following Nikita Parris in 2019.

City lead the WSL by six points with two games remaining.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved