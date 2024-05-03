Foden and Shaw win Football Writers’ Association awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 3 – Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw have been named footballers of the year by the Football Writers’ Association.

Foden, 23, has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for City this term.

The England midfielder received 42% of the vote for the men’s award, beating Declan Rice in second and City team-mate Rodri in third.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Chelsea forward Cole Palmer made up the rest of the top six.

Stockport-born Foden is the third City player in the last four years to win the award, following Erling Haaland’s victory in 2023 and Ruben Dias’ win in 2021.

“I’m immensely proud to have won this award,” said Foden. “Now I am focused on seeking to finish the season as strongly as possible and to try to help City win more trophies.”

City are a point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand as they seek a fourth consecutive title.

Shaw, 27, is the Women’s Super League top scorer this season with 21 goals in 18 games.

The Jamaican saw off competition from Chelsea’s Lauren James to win the women’s award, with City team-mate Alex Greenwood coming third.

City midfielder Yui Hasegawa was fourth, with Brighton’s Elisabeth Terland and City keeper Khiara Keating completing the top six.

The striker, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season with a foot injury, has helped City to a six-point lead at the top of the table.

“To be recognised in this way is a special honour,” she said.

Shaw is the second City player to win the award since its creation in 2018, following Nikita Parris in 2019.

City lead the WSL by six points with two games remaining.