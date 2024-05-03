FC Talanta keeper, three referees suspended in match fixing claims - Capital Sports
FC Talanta keeper, three referees suspended in match fixing claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Former FIFA referee Meshack Kobilo and FC Talanta goalkeeper Kevin Olang’o are among five people who have been suspended by the Footbal Kenya Federation on allegation of match fixing.

Kobilo is among three referees, including Jacqueline Barongo and Stephen Adeya, who have been provisionally suspended, pending investigation based on evidence provided to the FKF ethics committee.

Also suspended is lower tier side Kibra United’s Team Manager Abdulkarim Amele.

“This suspension will remain in force until the investigations are concluded and a determination is made by the FKF Disciplinary Committee. Consequently, FKF has directed all its members and the general public not to have any form of sporting contact with the suspended individuals,” a statement from the Federation stated.

Kobilo had been a man under the radar for a while, most of his decisions raising massive concern. Last season, two of his decisions in the match between Gor Mahia and Tusker FC, which K’Ogalo won 2-1, attracted immense criticism from the brewers coach Robert Matano.

The defeat would later hunt the brewers who lost the league title by a single point.

