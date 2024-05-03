Basketball’s Lionesses driven by thirst for history in 3×3 Olympics hunt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The Kenya Lionesses’ 3×3 basketball team conclude their ongoing dream for a first ever qualification to the Olympic Games starting Friday morning, in the Universality One qualifier in Utsunomiya, Japan.

The African champions will battle it out with seven other top teams in the world, in battling for a single slot to the Olympic Games in Paris in the summer.

Kenya has been drawn in Pool B with Canada, Netherlands and Australia, and tip off their campaign at 9:50am against the Canadians.

Head coach Evelyn Kedogo says the Lionesses are pushed by the desire to make history, despite being viewed as underdogs heading into the competition.

“The competition will definitely be tough starting with our group because those are teams who have been in these competitions before. We are coming in as underdogs but we are never scared starting from there. Everyone wants to win, and that is the same with us,” the tactician said.

She has named a strong squad heading to the tournament, with the addition of Victoria Reynolds, who has been playing in Mexico this season. The tactician had to make a tough decision between Reynolds and Hilda Indasi, who was part of the team that won the African title.

Hoping Reynolds can make difference

Kenya Lionesses’ Victoria Reynolds. PHOTO/FIBA

Reynolds is the only player in the team who wasn’t in Cairo when Natalie Akinyi hit a buzzer beater against the hosts to clinch the title for Kenya.

“We are hoping that she (Reynolds) can make a difference in terms of her experience because she is used to playing this kind of games. I believe she is bringing in something to strengthen the team,” said coach Kedogo.

Reynolds was part of the Kenyan team that competed at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, reaching the quarter finals.

The team had been training in Miramas, France, for the past three weeks, withs several build up mini tournaments to help them prepare. Indasi, and Strathmore’s Joy Mupalia, were part of the training group in France.

Kedogo says the camp in France, organized by the Sports Ministry and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) was more than vital for them, as it helped them prepare better for what is expected to be cut throat competition down in Japan.

Camp in France does team favour

Kenya’s 3×3 team pose for a group photo. PHOTO/FIBA

“The camp in France was really helpful and timely. At home, it is always difficult to find players in one place and having time to train without distraction. We had a lot of time to train, discuss, watch videos together and that made quite a difference,” Kedogo says.

She adds; “We also got an experience of how the game is played in Europe and we had coaches coming and willing to do stuff with us and we have learnt quite a lot.”

She says that the team will look to lay a marker to the international basketball community of Kenya’s multi-directional approach to sports and that basketball is also a big part of Kenyan sporting culture.

“In our minds, we know why we are here and the dream os to qulify for the Olympic Games. This is what is pushing all of us. We are excited for what’s ahead and we will give ot our greatest push,” added Kedogo.

Lionesses roster:

Natalie Akinyi, Mercy Wanyama, Victoria Reynolds, Madina Okot

Lionesses group stage schedule

3rd May, 9:50am – vs Canada

4th May, 9am – vs Australia, 12:30pm – vs Netherlands

Top two teams qualify for semis