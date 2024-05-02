Top six teams in KBF League to compete in Eliud Owalo Foundation tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – The top six teams in the men and women’s national basketball leagues will compete in a mini-tournament at the end of the regular season, a showpiece sponsored by ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo through his foundation.

Winners will walk home with 300,000 shillings, with the losing finalists earning 200,000 shillings. The third placed team will receive Sh100,000, while the losing team in the play-off will get to clinch Sh50,000.

There will also be individual awards with each winner pocketing 20,000 shillings.

The tournament has been scheduled for the weekend of May 10-12 with games being played at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata as well as the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium. ICT and Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo (second right) with KBF boss Paul Otula (right), Secretary General Angela Luchivya and fixture secretary Joseph Amoko (left). PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“This is the second of a series of basketball tournaments we are rolling out to promote basketball and also offer a platform for players to showcase their talent. We have scouts who will attend this tournament and they will identify talent to enable them progress their careers,” said CS Owalo.

The tournament will come right at the end of the regular season, and will be a perfect platform for teams to prepare for the play-offs which are expected to start in the first week of June.

Nairobi City Thunder, United States International University – Africa (USIU-A), KPA, Ulinzi Warriors, Equity Dumas and the Strathmore Blades are currently in the men’s top six while KPA< Equity Hawks, USIU Flames, Zetech Sparks, Storms and Eldonets are in the women’s top six. ICT and Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo shows his dribbling skills. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Thunder head coach Brad Ibs said the tournament will offer him a platform to give all his players some game time and ensure they are match fit heading into the play-offs.

“Probably the timing of the tournament might be a bit tricky but I believe it is a good thing. It will give us an opportunity to measure up against the rest and prepare adequately for the play-offs,” the American tactician told Capital Sport.

Owalo says the ambition of the tournament is to help raise the standards of the game in the country.

“We want to have more tournaments to augment the efforts of the Kenya Basketball Federation to promote basketball in the country. We want to raise a competitive national team which can compete in the continent and this is only possible if we have a competitive league and such tournaments,” stated Owalo.