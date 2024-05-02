Thunder strike South Sudan’s Cobra in electric Nyayo friendly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League leaders Nairobi City Thunder edged out South Sudanese champions Cobra Sport 77-69 in an electric friendly match played at a sold out Nyayo Gymnasium on Labour Day night.

The South Sudanese Cobras are in Nairobi for a series of friendly matches, and the star-studded Thunder provided them a perfect platform to gauge themselves.

Head coach Simon Mayel says he was delighted to play such a friendly match against a hugely talented Thunder side.

“The level of Kenyan basketball is very high and that is why we chose to come here. We have no league games back in South Sudan and we needed to keep ourselves in check and ensure we are in a good place as well as giving exposure to some of our young players,” the tactician said after the game.

For Thunder, it was yet another dominant performance, for a side that is yet to taste defeat this season.

“I think tonight was a great night for Kenyan basketball and I want to thank the fans for really turning out. On the game, I didn’t think we played really well because turned over possession a lot, we didn’t make shots like we normally do, but our guys really find ways to win basketball games,” said Brad Ibs, the Thunder head coach.

Alberto Odero dazzles once again for Thunder

Nairobi City Thunder’s Albert Odero dribbles his way to the rim. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The fast footed Albert Odero was Thunder’s man man on the rims with 21 points to his haul, while Okall Koranga continued to show his grit with 17 points as Garang Ding also chalked double digits with 12 points on an otherwise quiet night for the South Sudanese.

Cobra’s Deng Kongor scored a game high 26 points including nine from the three-point line while Ajak Malaat also had double digit scores with 12.

Thunder were dominant in the opening quarter as they took the game lightly on touch, leading 22-16 at the end of the opening 12 minutes.

In the second quarter though, some rotation from Thunder and a determined run from Cobra reduced the score. Cobra went on a 4-0 scoring run to reduce the score t a single basket, a dunk by Malaat bringing the house down as scores stood at 22-20.

Back to back threes from Daniel Manora and Kongor saw Cobras get into the lead for the first time with the South Sudanese side going 26-23 up.

Cobras mount comeback

Cobra Sport’s Deng Kongor dunks on Thunder’s Faheem Juma. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Two turnovers with 5:30 left on the clock saw Cobra open a seven point gap, promoting Thunder’s bench to call for a time out to try tame the tide. Cobra however remained charged and led 34-31 at the halftime break.

Upon resumption though, Thunder tidied their act and the return of Odero to the floor, coupled with the combination with Okall saw the Kenyan side regain advantage.

They outscored Cobras by six to retain a three point lead heading into the last quarter. Coach Ibs used the opportunity to give minutes to several of his players and the most electric was Moses Alier. The South Sudanese electrified the crowd with his swift ankle-breaking moves, showing Ibs and the technical bench that he truly needed more minutes in the league.

“I am happy with how Moses played. He is a really talented youngster and we have been looking ay way to try give him more minutes in the league and today he showed that he deserved it,” noted coach Ibs.

Cobras will next play Equity Dumas on Thursday evening at the same venue, and then clash with a select Nairobi team on Friday night.