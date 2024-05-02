England move one of best decisions of my life – Pochettino

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 2 – Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says moving to England was “one of the best decisions in my life” as he approaches 400 games as manager in the country.

The match between Chelsea and Pochettino’s former club Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Thursday will be the Argentine’s 400th in English football.

The 52-year-old had spells at Southampton and Spurs before taking charge of the Blues at the beginning of this season.

“Amazing. I think it is a dream come true. For me, to think and to come here to England and become a coach here, it was impossible thinking but after the decision of my wife and my friend here Jesus [Perez],” Pochettino said.

“They convinced me to join Southampton.

“That was one of the best decisions in my life to come here to England and enjoy this great football country. Of course, I feel really comfortable. It is like home.”

Pochettino spent five years in charge of Tottenham before he was sacked in 2019.

During that time he led them to the Champions League final in the 2018-19, the League Cup final in his first full season and to second place in the Premier League in 2017.

While Chelsea’s owners have spent about £1bn on transfers since buying the club in 2022, Pochettino’s side sit ninth in the Premier League and five points off a probable European qualification spot.

Some fans have been critical of the manager, though there have been results which hint at promise from his young side.

Chelsea beat Tottenham 4-1 earlier this season and it was the first time that Pochettino had come up against his former club.

“It was special when we played there because it was my first time after I left the club but now it is different,” he said.

“It is always emotional because we are going to meet people we worked with for a long period.

“Yes, I cannot hide my emotion for the club and I think it is going to be emotional.”