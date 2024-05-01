‘YouTube man’ Yego ‘feeling okay’ after Kip Keino Classic injury scare - Capital Sports
Julius Yego lands after thrusting his javelin at the Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

‘YouTube man’ Yego ‘feeling okay’ after Kip Keino Classic injury scare

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Former javelin world champion Julius Yego says he is feeling okay after an injury scare at the Kip Keino Classic a fortnight ago, one that put doubt on his preparation towards competing at the Paris Olympic Games.

Yego sprained his ankle after his first throw attempt at the Nyayo National Stadium, before opting out after two further throws that measured 72.25m and 71m respectively.

The ankle was heavily strapped even before he picked up the sprain, and limped off the pitch under assistance from Olympics Team Doctor James Ondiege.

Yego limps out at Kip Keino Classic 

Yego
Julius Yego limps out at the Kip Keino Classic accompanied by Team Kenya doctor James Ondiege. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“It wasn’t so bad, I even managed to train after two days and so far I feel okay. I was also afraid that it was a bit serious, but now I feel better and I am continuing with my training building up to the Olympic Games,” Yego told Capital Sports.

He has been training in Eldoret, but plans to move his sessions to Nairobi before mapping out the competitions he is going to compete in before the Olympic Games.

Expects to compete at Doha Diamond League 

Julius Yego
Julius Yego takes on a throw at the Kip Keino Classic in nairobi. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“I have not yet made firm plans for the season but I am hoping to start in Doha. I had requested the organizers to compete and I am just waiting for them to confirm the list. But I plan on doing several competitions both in the Continental Tour and Diamond League,” he noted.

The 35-year old is looking forward to competing in his fourth Olympic Games.

In this article:
