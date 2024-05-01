Spain hire Del Bosque to supervise football federation - Capital Sports
Del Bosque led Spain's men to their first World Cup victory in 2010 and followed that up with European Championship success in 2012. PHOTO/BBC

Football

Spain hire Del Bosque to supervise football federation

Published

MADRID, Spain, May 1 – Former Spain boss Vicente del Bosque has been appointed to head a new committee that will supervise the country’s football federation.

The Spanish government announced last week that a special committee would be appointed until the federation holds elections to replace Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales, the federation’s former president, was arrested on 3 April as part of a corruption investigation.

Rubiales faces a separate trial for coercion and sexual assault – which he denies – for kissing Jenni Hermoso after Spain won the Women’s World Cup in Australia in 2023.

Del Bosque led Spain’s men to their first World Cup victory in 2010 and followed that up with European Championship success in 2012.

The 73-year-old won eight trophies during three managerial stints at Real Madrid, including two Champions League titles in 2000 and 2002.

Spain are set to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup, which will be played in six countries across three continents.

But Fifa says it has been monitoring the federation’s problems with concern, which threatens the country’s status as a co-host.

