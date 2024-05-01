Peres peeping at second Olympics title as women’s marathon squad named

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Defending champion Peres Jepchirchir, double Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri and former world record holder Brigid Kosgei will represent Kenya at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Jepchirchir will be looking for a second successive Olympics gold medal, following on from her triumph in Sapporo, four years ago.

She will be buoyed by her latest win, at the London Marathon where she clocked 2:16:16 to cross the finish line first.

Paris will mark Obiri’s fourth Olympics appearance albeit this time she will be competing in the road race, having transitioned from the track and field two years ago.

After finishing sixth on her full road race debut in New York, Obiri has taken to her new specialty as a fish to water – triumphing in subsequent marathons she has ran in.

She clinched last year’s Boston Marathon in 2:21:38, conquered New York in 2:27:33 at the end of 2023 before successfully defending her Boston title last month.

Having clinched silver in the women’s 5000m in Tokyo, Obiri will be keen to go one better by bagging gold in the marathon at the quadrennial games.

For Kosgei, injuries have held her back but Paris offers the chance for redemption.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She finished fifth at the London Marathon, timing 2:19:02 – over a month after she won the Lisbon Half Marathon in 1:05:51 in March.

In Sapporo, she won silver after clocking 2:27:36 and should she get her mojo back in time, then Kosgei may just be the third horse in the race for gold.

In the event that any of the trio is not in a position to participate in Paris, 2022 New York Marathon Sharon Lokedi will be waiting in the wings.

Lokedi boasts a podium finish in each of the last three races she has ran since 2022 – winning the New York Marathon before finishing third at last year’s edition.

Her latest podium finish was at last month’s Boston Marathon where she clocked 2:22:45 to finish second.