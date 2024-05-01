KCB, Pipeline storm Africa Volleyball Club semis - Capital Sports
KCB players celebrate in a past match. PHOTO: CAVB - AFRICA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Volleyball

KCB, Pipeline storm Africa Volleyball Club semis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – National league champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Kenya Pipeline booked their slots in the semi-finals of the ongoing Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Cairo with convincing wins in the quarters.

KCB beat Kenya Prisons in straight sets in what was a thrilling encounter between two familiar foes.

First set was a see-saw affair that the bankers eventually won 25-20 as was the second one, which ended 25-22 in favour of the 2022 continental champions.

Coach Japheth Munala’s charges continued their dominance in the third set, which they easily won 25-17.

Kenya Pipeline also beat Litto Team Volleyball with a similar scoreline, being made to sweat in the first set before winning 25-20.

The Cameroonians came back guns blazing in the second set, taking a 12-6 lead before the oilers recovered to eventually win 25-22.

The third set was a breeze for Pipeline who won 25-15 to secure their slot in the semis.

