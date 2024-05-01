Can U17 girls give Kenya first ever World Cup qualification? - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Junior Starlets
Junior Starlets
Kenya's Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche feeds instruction during a training session at the Dandora Stadium. PHOTO/FKF

Football

Can U17 girls give Kenya first ever World Cup qualification?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Kenya’s Under-17 girls’ football team, the Junior Starlets, stare at history, becoming the first ever national team to qualify for a World Cup.

The team stands only four matches away from securing a place in the Under-17 FIFA World Cup which will be played in October in the Dominican Republic.

The Kenyan girls will play Ethiopia in the penultimate qualification match, the first leg scheduled for Addis Ababa on May 10 before playing the return tie nine days later in Nairobi. They were to start their campaign against DR Congo, but were handed a walkover after the latter pulled out.

A win will see them book a place in the final round of qualification where they will play the winner between Djibouti and Burundi.

Head coach Cheche beams in confidence 

Junior Starlets
The Junior Starlets during a training session at the Dandora Stadium. PHOTO/FKF

Head Coach Mildred Cheche is confident in her team’s preparedness ahead of the first leg match against the Ethiopians and believes they can pull off a historic result.

“I think we are prepared because most of our players have been competing at the highest level locally so hopefully they’ll rise up to the task ahead, so I am hopeful we have a great team that is going to play well,” said the tactician.

She added; “We have a good team of players who we scouted from the School Games as well as the Chapa Dimba tournament and they have shown very promising levels in training. Hopefully we can rise up to the occasion and play well.

The team has been training together in Nairobi, in residential camp.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved