Lionesses hungry for success at Rugby Africa Women’s Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 30 – National women’s rugby team head coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga warns they will be no pushovers for South Africa when the two sides clash at this year’s Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar.

Murunga says Lionesses have improved in leaps and bounds since their encounters last year all from which the Boks emerged victorious.

“We lost a lot in terms of our defence last year. We couldn’t complete our tackles and we couldn’t challenge their breakdowns. This year we have worked on a lot in terms of defence. We have had Brian Omondi helping us with the defence. Jerome Paarwater (Simbas coach) has also been around, making sure we are aligned to the way 15s, Chipu and the women’s team is structured to the way rugby 15s in Kenya is supposed to be structured,” Murunga said.

Lionesses clashed with South Africa at last May’s edition of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup at the Stade Makis in Antananarivo, Madagscar, going down 48-0 to their fancied opponents.

The two sides also dueled in a friendly match in September where the Boks ran rampant once again – winning 77-12 scoreline.

Past heartaches notwithstanding, Murunga insists Lionesses are a different animal heading to this year’s continental competition in light of the extensive work that has gone into various aspects of their play.

“Our structures are much better than last year…remember last year we were playing at that level for the first time. Then we went and competed at the WXV 3 in Dubai for the first time as well. We haven’t played much this year but I think in terms of mental strength we are in a much better position to play against South Africa and do well,” he said.

Before the crunch fixture against South Africa, Lionesses first have a date with the hosts on the opening day of the tournament on Saturday.

Their final encounter is against Cameroon by which point they will be hoping to be in driving seat for the sole ticket to next year’s Rugby World Cup in England.

No easy pickings

Murunga knows it would be foolhardy to disregard the threat posed by the islanders as well as the West Africans.

“Madagscar have the home support but we beat them last year. I think if we play according to our structure and play more in the forwards, we will be in a good position to take them as much as we are playing against them at their home soil. If we win that game it sets the precedence for us to win the rest of the games,” the Kenya Harlequin head coach said.

He added: “Cameroon…last year we beat them by a big margin but we won’t underrate them. Every game is tough so we will focus on beating them the same way we did last year.”

The coach has named a 28-woman team that will don the red and green jersey of the Lionesses in the Malagasy capital.

The team – captained by Mwamba RFC’s Natasha Emali and assisted by Rose Otieno – is composed of players who have been part of the national rugby 15s set up for a while.

Murunga expressed hope that those selected will be able to fill in capably for others who are currently in camp with the national 7s side ahead of next month’s Challenger Series in Poland.

“The squad has trained for around two months and the good thing is most of the girls have been playing in the Kenya Cup. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get most of the backline players who are training with the national 7s side and are supposed to travel to Poland. We have managed to find other girls who will help us make the numbers and among them are seven rookies who will be travelling with us,” the coach said.

The tournament runs from May 4-12 with the winner earning a direct ticket to the Rugby World Cup in England as well as a chance to compete in the World Rugby WXV 2.

Runners-up will receive another chance to compete at the World Cup via Repechage tournament, in addition to featuring at the World Rugby WXV3.

Lionesses squad to Rugby Africa Women’s Cup: Natasha Emali (Captain), Rose Otieno(vice-captain), Knight Otwoma, Jane Chanya, Maureen Chebet, Faith Livoi, Enid Ouma, Diana Kemunto, Naomi Jelagat, Winnie Owino, Ann Ochieng, Terry Agesa, Esther Juma, Lewin Amazimbi, Diana Awino, Diana Omoso, Mitchelle Atieno, Sheila Wesa, Hesla Khisa, Mitchelle Akingi, Mitchelle Alivitsa, Refa Ochando, Hellen Achieng, Elizabeth Wekesa, Nolin Khalegi. Linet Moraa ,Carol Nyamwamu, Hellen Anyango