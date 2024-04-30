‘I dream of leading Lionesses to first-ever Rugby World Cup’ – Emali says after assuming armband

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 30 – Newly-elected national women’s rugby team captain Natasha Emali wants to make history by lead Lionesses to their first-ever Rugby World Cup.

Emali says she has been daydreaming about skippering Lionesses to next year’s global competition in England.

“Since the moment I was told I would be captain that is all that has been on my mind. I’ve been picturing myself in the field, at the final whistle and just realising that we’ve qualified for the World Cup. It is mind-blowing…but we have to get there first,” Emali said.

The thought of entering sporting record books as the captain of the first ever Kenyan team to feature at the World Cup has been humbling as well as a source of inspiration for her.

“It would be very humbling for me…excited but it would also be a milestone in my life and as a captain. To open history books and see your name as one who led the first Kenyan side to the World Cup would be fantastic. To have this great squad with me and the coaches to believe in me…I thank God,” the captain said.

The Mwamba RFC player believes she possess the right characteristics to deliver on the roles and responsibilities expected of a skipper.

“I look after everyone…that is my personality. I am one who understands what players are going through and lend them a shoulder. I bring people together and try solve problems…creating a safe environment for everyone to be in and just controlling your ones and twos. Where you need to be harsh, you’re harsh…where you need to be gentle. You know how to communicate with the players and the coaches,” she said.

Glory awaits in Madagascar

Lionesses are only three matches away from their first-ever Rugby World Cup.

They play Madagascar, South Africa and Cameroon in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar, which kicks off this weekend until May 12.

It has been not smooth sailing for Lionesses who have been training under a cloud of financial hardships, including non-payment of allowances.

These hurdles notwithstanding, the captain reveals the mood in the camp is upbeat, with players determined to join the crème-de-la-crème of women’s rugby at the 10th edition of the global competition.

“The love we have for this game…the possibility of actually going to the World Cup. I think that is the most driving factor. We are seeing what we can get by qualifying for the World Cup. It would bring very many opportunities for us…other people can go pro, money comes in. We have looked ahead and seen we can achieve great things when we get there. There are hardships, yes but we have to overcome it so we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

It is because of this never-say-die attitude that Emali believes corporate bodies would do well to support the team.

“There is nothing we won’t give to ensure we achieve what we’ve put forward that we want to achieve. We are very hardworking and you won’t feel like your money is going to waste. You’d have made the greatest investment you have ever made. We are a good team so please come sponsor us,” the captain said.

Lionesses are hungry

Lionesses kick off their campaign on Saturday against the hosts in Antananarivo before subsequent ties against South Africa and Cameroon.

Of the three, South Africa stand as the biggest hurdle to their path to the World Cup, having defeated the Lionesses in their three encounters last year.

Nonetheless, Emali insists that the heartaches at the hands of the Boks are in the past.

“We are aware that this is South Africa but we also believe in ourselves. We believe in what we’ve been taught…in our plays and our setpieces. The only thing left for us to do is just execute them because if we do so then we can beat them,” she said.

Apart from a direct ticket to the World Cup, the winner of the continental championships will feature in the World Rugby WXV 2 Tournament in Dubai.

The runners-up have another chance of qualifying for the World Cup via a Repechage tournament, in addition to featuring in the World Rugby WXV 3 – also set for Dubai.