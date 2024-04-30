Boxer and ex-UFC champion Ngannou's 15-month-old son dies - Capital Sports
Francis Ngannou confirmed the tragic news on social media

Boxing

Boxer and ex-UFC champion Ngannou’s 15-month-old son dies

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 30 – Heavyweight boxer Francis Ngannou’s 15-month-old son Kobe has died.

The former UFC champion posted on X on Monday night: “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone.

“My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding.

“I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most.”

The fighter’s manager Marquel Martin posted online saying that he along with “millions of others” will be praying for the Cameroonian.

Conor McGregor was among the fighters and fans to send their condolences to the 37-year-old boxer and former mixed martial arts (MMA) star.

“I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time,” the Irishman replied on X.

Ngannou’s last bout was a heavy defeat by Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. After the fight he dismissed the suggestion of returning permanently to MMA where he made his name.

In this article:
