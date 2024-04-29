Women’s football attendances pass one million in 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29 – The cumulative attendance for both the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship has passed one million for the 2023-24 season.

The milestone was reached during the weekend’s round of fixtures, which included Crystal Palace’s promotion to the WSL.

In March, the previous WSL attendance record of 689,297 was broken with 36 games still to play.

“This season has been one to remember for so many reasons,” said Nikki Doucet, chief executive of both leagues.

“Surpassing one million in attendance across the Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship really does speak volumes about the interest in women’s football in this country.

“This is only the beginning of our journey, and we’re so excited to see these records hopefully be broken time and time again in the years to come as our game continues to grow.”

Larger WSL crowds are becoming common with an increased number of games this season played at stadiums used by clubs’ men’s sides.

Every WSL team other than West Ham has played at least one game at their main stadium this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arsenal set a new attendance record for a single fixture with 60,160 tickets sold for their fixture against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in February.