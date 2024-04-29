PSG clinch Ligue 1 title after Monaco beaten - Capital Sports
PSG players celebrate after they qualified for the Champions League semis. PHOTO/PSG/X

Football

PSG clinch Ligue 1 title after Monaco beaten

Published

PARIS, France, April 29 – Paris St-Germain have won their third consecutive Ligue 1 title after second-placed Monaco fell to a 3-2 defeat against Lyon.

PSG are 12 points clear and cannot be caught with just three games remaining.

Malick Fofana scored the winner for Lyon on Sunday, with the 19-year-old slotting home from close range late on.

PSG had the chance to seal the title with victory on Saturday but could only manage a draw against relegation-threatened Le Havre.

It is PSG’s 12th Ligue 1 title and their 10th in the past 11 years.

Luis Enrique’s side will now turn their attentions to winning the club’s first Champions League trophy. They face Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals next month.

