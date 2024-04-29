Munala calls for prayers as KCB continue quest for Africa Club Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ladies volleyball team coach Japheth Munala is asking for more prayers as they continue their quest for the Africa Club Championships title in Cairo, Egypt.

Munala is readying his charges for their round of 16 tie against Asec Mimosa on Tuesday and is confident of a positive result.

“We are likely to beat them…3-0 maybe. Then after that we are likely to meet our sisters from Kenya…Kenya Prisons in the quarterfinals. It is going to be a tough match but we are hopeful of going through to the semi-finals. We need prayers…thank you very much,” Munala said.

The bankers have been imperious in the continental championships thus far, serving off their campaign with a 3-1 win (25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 30-28) over Cameroon’s Litto Team Volleyball on Saturday.

They then followed it up with a straight sets victory (25-15, 25-18 and 25-10) over Senegal’s Sococim on Sunday to book their place in the knockout stages.

Their 100 per cent record notwithstanding, Munala notes that the level of competition has gone up a notch.

“I am happy that we have qualified for the round of 16 but it was not easy in our pool. We had a rough time qualifying…beating our opponents from Cameroon. Our match against the Senegalese was also tough. Teams have really improved in Africa,” the coach said.

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league champions are looking to reclaim the crown they relinquished at last year’s edition in Kebilia, Tunisia where they finished fifth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other Kenyan representatives in the competition are Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Prisons.

The wardresses will also be in action on Tuesday during which they face Nigeria’s Custom Service in the round of 16.