Joshua targets September return at Wembley - Capital Sports
Anthony Joshua

Boxing

Joshua targets September return at Wembley

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29 – British heavyweight Anthony Joshua says he expects to fight at Wembley Stadium in September.

The 34-year-old stopped Francis Ngannou in March in his last fight, his fourth win in a row.

Matchroom are planning an event at Wembley and Joshua said it would be on either 20 or 21 September.

“Whenever they tell me there’s a date, you know I’ll be ready 100%,” Joshua told TalkSport., external “It’s going be in London, Wembley Stadium.”

Joshua could fight the winner of Daniel Dubois v Filip Hrgovic or Deontay Wilder v Zhilei Zhang.

All four heavyweights fight on 1 June as part Matchroom Boxing’s five-versus-five card against Queensberry Promotions in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua was set to fight Wilder last March before the American suffered a shock loss to Joseph Parker in December.

The Londoner fought MMA fighter-turned-boxer Ngannou instead and knocked him out in two rounds in a dominant performance.

Wilder, 38, decided against retiring in the wake of his last defeat and said a future fight with Joshua can still happen.

“People are always going to want to see that fight no matter what,” Wilder told BBC Sport. “I put it in the high 90s [percentage chance of happening].”

