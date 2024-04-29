‘Barthes Cup win a pivotal moment in growth of Kenya rugby’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29 – National Under 20 rugby team coach Simon Jawichre believes their Barthes Cup trophy marks the beginning of transformation of the sport in the country.

Jawichre said Chipu are central to Kenya Rugby Union’s (KRU) core agenda of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup in the near future.

“Kenya Rugby needed that oomph and we have decided to deliver to them. We have done the job…we have to start from the ground and then go do it elsewhere. We want to take Kenya rugby up the scale. For the celebrations happening there, I am sure they will wait for us. We should celebrate up to tomorrow,” Jawichre said.

The team dethroned the immediate former defending champions, Zimbabwe, defeating them 28-13 at their Harare backyard on Sunday evening.

Chipu had gone 10-0 down after 15 minutes but hauled themselves back into contention courtesy of tries from Iddo Kuta, Michael Wamalwa and Patrick Wainaina to lead 17-10 at halftime.

James Olela and Philip Okeyo’s penalty goals in the second half as well as another try from captain of the day, Andycole Omollo, earned victory for the juniors.

Reflecting on the game, Jawichre praised his charges for their continuous improvement during the tournament.

“The game could have gone either way…it came our way. They followed the script to the letter and everything worked to our advantage. When we landed in Harare, our scrum wasn’t as good as it was today. But by sticking together, it has enabled us to put some locks and keys to our game. We have also done a lot of work on our lineouts because we really wanted to dominate the scrums in this game,” the coach said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The victory was sweet revenge for Chipu who lost 28-7 to the Junior Sables in the final of the same competition at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, last year.

Most importantly, it earns them a ticket to the World Rugby Under 20 Trophy in Scotland on July 2-17.

Kenya will be in Pool B alongside Netherlands, Uruguay and a yet-to-be-confirmed team from the Americas.