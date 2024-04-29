Attentive student: Wanyonyi credits coach for smashing world record in Germany

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29 – Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi says he wouldn’t have broken the road mile world record at Saturday’s Adizero Road to Records had it not been for the encouragement of his coach.

The world 800m silver medalist admitted the race was a tough one but his coach kept urging him towards the finish line.

“First of all, I feel so happy…for today. The race was not easy but my coach kept telling me that it is possible to break the world record and so I kept going,” Wanyonyi said.

The 2021 World Under 20 800m champion clocked a world record of 3:54.56 to clinch first place in the men’s mile, ahead of previous record holder, Hobbs Kessler of the United States, who timed 3:56.13 in second.

South Africa’s Ryan Mphalele came third after clocking 3:56.40 in the race held at Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Wanyonyi further divulged that the threat of Kessler was always on his mind but chose to listen to his coach’s words.

“He told me that if I hang on until the last 200 metres, then I would win the race,” the 20-year-old.

The world record came only a week after Wanyonyi had clocked a meet record and world lead of 1:43.57 on home soil during the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold at Nyayo Stadium.

It was also his third podium finish of the year after he finished second in the mixed relay 2km race at last month’s National Cross Country Championships in Ruiru.

The youngster will be one of the gold favourites at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.