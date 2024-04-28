Weusi FC Wins 14th Edition of KOT 5 Aside Tournament - Capital Sports
Wuesi FC celebrate after winning the title

Football

Weusi FC Wins 14th Edition of KOT 5 Aside Tournament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Weusi FC were crowned winners of the 14th edition of the KOT5aside tournament on Saturday at the Nyali Futsal Arena in Mombasa County.

Weusi clinched the coveted crown after edging out Loco FC 3-1 in the final. Meanwhile, Mombasa Bulls grabbed the third sport after winning the play-off match.

Champions Weusi FC walked away with prize money  of Sh100,000 courtesy of Odibets while Loco FC received Sh60,000. The third placed Mombasa Bull earned Sh40,000.

This year’s tournament was sponsored by one of Kenya’s leading betting firms Odibets.

KOT 5 Aside is a tournament that brings together Kenyans on Twitter for a game of football.

Founded in 2018 by X (formerly Twitter) personality Alex Muange (Sir Alexas), it’s an initiative that brings together the Kenyan online community to enjoy football and networking.

During the 13th KOT5 aside edition held at Ngong Road Arena in Nairobi County, Beez FC beat Pollycraps FC in a tight final that drew a huge audience.

Beez FC won the tournament prize money of Ksh 100,00. The losing finalists Pollycraps FC walked home with Sh60,000 while the third-placed team earned Sh40,000.

“Through Odimtaani initiative, we are keen to support local talent at the grassroots level,” Odibets GM Dedan Mungai said at the time.

In this article:
