Sharks through to FKF Cup semis after slim win over SS Assad

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28 – Kariobangi Sharks qualified for the semi-finals of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup courtesy of a 1-0 win over SS Assad in a thrilling quarterfinal match at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The slum boys edged in front courtesy of a John Makwatta goal in the 32nd minute, latching onto a low cross from right winger Stephen Bwire.

Sharks’ goal came only a minute after their National Super League (NSL) almost took the lead through Hemed Mwatsingwa’s long range shot, which sailed inches above the bar.

Going behind seemed to have destabilised the Kwale-based side as Sharks took full control of the game.

Makwatta’s header soon after his goal was held firmly by Said Ngare in Assad goal when it seemed he was destined for a brace.

Coach William ‘Kanu’ Muluya’s charges had several chances to extend their lead in the second half.

Makwatta was guilty of missing a glorious opportunity midway through the second half, his shot from a Geoffrey Onyango being deflecting off an opposing defender.

Onyango also had the chance to get his name on the scoresheet but Ngare was hawk-eyed to block his shot.

The NSL side almost flipped the script with a last minute equaliser, Bockins Adeya’s shot from a right wing cross going agonisingly wide.

Sharks – who won the competition in 2018 – will now face Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the semis.

Speaking after the win, Muluya admitted the game was much tougher than expected.

“We are happy with the result…we are satisfied with the one goal. The game was tough and our opponents played well…perhaps even better than us. In a match such as this, credit goes to the defence for the good job of protecting the lead and snuffing out any danger,” the gaffer said.

On their upcoming semi-final against the bankers, Muluya expects a tough encounter.

“It will be an entertaining and tough encounter because these are teams that know each other quite well. We are sort of neighbours because we train near to each other. It is a match to look forward to,” he said.

His opposite in the dugout, Nassoro Mwasoba, admitted his charges were blunt in front of goal.

He has now turned his attention to the league where the goal will be to finish in the top five.

“We didn’t use our chances well when we got them. For now, our target is to play well in the league and finish in the top five,” Mwasoba said.