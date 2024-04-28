Ingwe collect compelling win to book date with Police in FKF Cup semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28 – AFC Leopards came from a goal down to beat Compel FC 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup quarterfinal tie at the Dandora Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday evening.

Ingwe found themselves trailing in the first minute of the game, courtesy of a long range shot by Philip Simiyu, which caught Humphrey Katasi napping in goal.

However, coach Thomas Trucha’s charges picked themselves up and established their authority, Jaffer Owiti and Randi Bakari combining well on the right flank on numerous occasions to set up goalscoring chances.

Their persistence finally paid off at the half hour mark when Kaycie Odhiambo nodded in a corner kick past Jeremiah Wanjala in Compel’s goal. AFC Leopards Randi Bakari against Compel fc Cornelius Wafula. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The Webuye-based side resorted to parking the bus as the felines closed in for the kill.

It finally came in the added time of the first half courtesy of a header by Rwandese striker Arthur Gitego who until then had not had much as a sniff at goal.

Ingwe picked up from where they had left off in the first half, Gitengo scoring the second in the 61st minute as a just reward for their long period of domination.

An encounter against Kenya Police awaits them in the semi-finals as Leopards seek their 11th domestic cup title.