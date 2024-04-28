Champions of Africa! Chipu beat Zimbabwe to win Barthes Cup Trophy - Capital Sports
Kenya Under-20 Chipu line-up in a past match. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Champions of Africa! Chipu beat Zimbabwe to win Barthes Cup Trophy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28 – The national under 20 rugby team came back from 10-0 down to beat Zimbabwe 28-13 and lift the Under 20 Barthes Cup Trophy in a thrilling match in Harare on Sunday evening.

Chipu were staring at defeat after only 10 minutes, going down 10-0 as the Junior Sables began the game at a rampant pace.

However, tries from Iddo Kuta, Michael Wamalwa and Patrick Wainaina swung the pendulum in Kenya’s favour, going into the break with a 17-10 lead.

Kabras Sugar’s James Olela then extended their advantage in the 50th minute with a penalty goal before the hosts replied with one of their own in the 61st minute.

Seven minutes later, Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) Andycole Omollo put the ball over the white chalk to bring them closer to glory followed by another penalty goal in the 75th minute by Philip Okeyo.

The triumph secures Kenya’s place at the World Rugby Under 20 Trophy set for July 2-17 in Scotland.

It also marks sweet revenge for Chipu who lost 28-7 to the Zimbabweans at last year’s edition of the same tournament at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

