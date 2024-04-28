Bournemouth beat Brighton to set new club record - Capital Sports
Bournemouth's Enes Unal celebrates his goal with Ouattara Dango. PHOTO/AFC BOURNEMOUTH TWITTER

English Premiership

Bournemouth beat Brighton to set new club record

Published

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom, April 28 – Enes Unal scored on his first Premier League start for Bournemouth as the Cherries beat below-par Brighton to reach their highest top-flight points total.

Marcos Senesi’s 13th-minute header gave Andoni Iraola’s side the lead, nodding in from three yards after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

Turkey striker Unal dragged wide in the first half, but scored his second goal since joining on loan from Getafe in January when he cleverly headed Dango Ouattara’s cross into the far corner after the break.

The impressive Justin Kluivert sealed the win when he drove at the Brighton defence late on and drilled home a left-footed strike for his third goal in three home games.

Brighton were lacklustre throughout and failed to create many meaningful chances – coming closest when Simon Adingra’s effort was tipped over the bar by Mark Travers.

The victory moves Bournemouth to 48 points – two more than their previous best top-flight haul in 2016-17.

Brighton remain 12th and have now won just six of their past 28 league games.

Their season is in danger of petering out in a campaign that has bucked the trend of their recent impressive progress.

In this article:
