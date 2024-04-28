Arteta seeks advice from ex-Arsenal boss Wenger before Spurs clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28 – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has been seeking advice from former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger on how to win the Premier League before Sunday’s crunch north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur.

Arteta’s side are aiming to end the club’s 20-year wait for a title, with the last of Wenger’s three league triumphs coming in the 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ season.

They will enter the Tottenham game with a one-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

“I have spoken to him a few times,” said Arteta, who played under Wenger for five years at the end of his career.

“There were certain topics about how they won it and the later stages.”

Arsenal have the chance to at least briefly pull four points clear of chasing City, who play at Nottingham Forest later on Sunday.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, says his players “understand the consequences” of Sunday’s fixture.

Tottenham have top-four ambitions of their own and know victory would dent their rivals’ title challenge.

“We understand the importance of being at home in these kind of games to not let our biggest rival win in the biggest derby for us,” said Postecoglou.

“We understand the consequences of that. I am not going to dictate how our fans feel and what they feel is important.”

Spurs have beaten Liverpool and Manchester United at home this season, and Postecoglou says Sunday presents another chance for his side to measure themselves against a rival.

Arsenal’s Arteta experienced many big derby days as a player but finds there is an even greater incentive to win as a manager.

“There’s more motivation, if anything,” said Arteta. “You know what you can give to your people, which is a lot of joy and happiness if we manage to win the game.

“Obviously, when you have the chance to do that and that’s in your hand, you really want to make the most of it to try and make it happen.”

Manchester City’s 4-0 win against Brighton on Thursday trimmed Arsenal’s lead, with Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions having a game in hand as the season nears its climax.