Police clobber Sofapaka as KCB pip Homeboyz to reach FKF Cup semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27 – Kenya Police advanced to the semis of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup with a comprehensive 4-0 thrashing of Sofapaka FC in a one-sided quarterfinal tie at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday evening.

Defender David Okoth opened the floodgates with a left-footed shot in the 24th minute after a lapse in concentration by Rodgers Kipkemoi.

They picked up from where they had left off at the break with former Gor Mahia winger Samuel Onyango latching onto Francis Kahata’s cross in the 54th minute to notch his first of the afternoon.

Fifteen minutes later, he was back on the scoresheet courtesy of a pass by Okoth, which he was only too happy to tap into the back of the net. Kenya Police’s Samuel Onyango shields the ball from Sofapaka’s Rodgers Kipkemoi. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Former AFC Leopards winger Marvin Nabwire rubbed salt into Batoto Ba Mungu’s wounds with a stoppage time goal after some impressive donkey work from Clinton Kinanga.

Bankers squeeze through

In the earlier quarterfinal tie at the same venue, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) pipped Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal to secure passageway into the last four.

Danson Namasaka latched on to a sumptuous Philemon Nyakwakwa back heel to nod the ball past a helpless James Ssetuba in Homeboyz goal.

The bankers had been guilty of wastage of chances in the first half, with star striker Derrick Otanga and Philemon Nyakwakwa the standout culprits in this case.

Danson Namasaka celebrates his goal with his teammates Farraj Ominde and Vincent Ondabu during the FKF Cup quarterfinal clash against Kakamega Homeboyz at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO/KCB FC

Nonetheless, coach Bernard Mwalala was satisfied with the result albeit he noted the need for clinical scoring boots.

“I am proud of the boys for keeping their heads up and for winning against a very good side. We know that the semifinals will be a totally different ball game and we are ready as KCB to battle. Going forward, we need to be clinical in front of the goal to kill the game early enough,” the former Kakamega Homeboyz tactician said.

Sunday’s quarterfinal duels sees SS Assad facing Kariobangi Sharks in the first tie of the day at the same venue before paving way for AFC Leopards vs Compel FC.