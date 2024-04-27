Kiplangat focused on Paris Olympics after third-place finish at Shanghai Diamond League

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27 – Kenya’s Benson Kiplangat says he is psyched up for the Paris Olympics after an impressive showing at the Shanghai Diamond League in which he finished third in the men’s 5000m.

The 2021 World Under 20 5000m champion said he will go back to training with renewed vigour to enhance his chances of making his first ever appearance at the quadrennial games.

“I am very happy today because I achieved a personal best result. The weather today was good and I performed well. I have to keep training and prepare for the Olympics Games,” Kiplangat said.

The 20-year-old clocked a personal best of 12:58.78, behind winner, Olympics 10,000m champion Selemon Barega of Ethiopia, who ran a meet record and season’s best of 12:55.68.

Another Ethiopian, Biniam Mehary, finished second in a season’s best of 12:56.37.

Kiplangat – who set his previous PB of 13:02.74 at last year’s Golden Games in Nishishina, Japan – expressed his delight at improving his time.

The podium finish in Shanghai was an apt way to bounce back after a disappointing ninth place finish at last weekend’s Xiamen Diamond League – also in China.

It is also his second podium finish of the year after he clinched bronze in the senior men’s race at last month’s World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.