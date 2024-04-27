Kinyamal taps into crowd energy for podium finish at Shanghai Diamond League - Capital Sports
Wycliffe Kinyamal celebrates after winning the 800m Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Kinyamal taps into crowd energy for podium finish at Shanghai Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27 – Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal admits he was charmed by the hospitality of the crowd on his way to a second place finish at Saturday’s Shanghai Diamond League in China.

Kinyamal said the roaring crowd pushed him towards the finish line in what was a tight race.

“Today’s result is good. I am happy with it. But I still think I could improve a little bit. I enjoyed the competition tonight. The welcoming crowd brought me encouragement as well,” Kinyamal said.

The double Commonwealth Games champion clocked 1:44.88, behind Algerian Slimane Moula who ran a season’s best of 1:44.55 to clinch first place.

Olympics 800m bronze medalist Clayton Murphy of the United States, came third in a season’s best of 1:45.18.

Other Kenyans in the race – Elias Ngeny and Alex Kipngetich – finished ninth and 10th respectively.

All done and dusted, Kinyamal said he is now a relieved man and will take time out to sample the sights and sounds of Shanghai.

“I am happy that I can relax after today’s competition and enjoy visiting the city tomorrow to experience the atmosphere,” he said.

Kinyamal’s result on Saturday comes a week after he also finished at the Xiamen Diamond League where he clocked 1:43.66.

He will be hoping to carry his form into the Paris Olympics where he a first-ever medal beckons.

