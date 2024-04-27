Chepkoech overcomes illness to win Shanghai Diamond League

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27 – World 3000m steeplechase silver medalist Beatrice Chepkoech reveals she was not in good health when she won the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Shanghai Diamond League on Saturday afternoon.

Chepkoech said she contemplated pulling out of the race due to stomach complications but decided to soldier on.

“It feels so good to win a second Diamond League race in a week. I did not feel well, I had stomach issues, but I decided to compete,” the world record holder said.

Chepkoech clocked 9:07.36, ahead of second-placed, Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda (9:15.46) and Germany’s Gesa Krause, who came third in 9:16.24.

The win marks her second Diamond League triumph in a week following the Xiamen leg the past weekend where she clocked 8:55.40 in first place in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Chepkoech also clinched the African Games title last month, where she timed 9:15.61 in first place.

Reflecting on her hot streak, the 32-year-old said it is just the right momentum she requires heading to the Olympics.

“It gives me really good motivation going into the season where the goal is to win the Olympic Games,” Chepkoech said.