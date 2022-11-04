VasPro Boosts Muthaiga Golf Club as Golfers Compete for Sh18mn Range Rover 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Muthaiga Golf Club Chairman’s Prize tournament was hosted last weekend and the prestigious event had various luxurious prizes to be won which lured over 290 players to participate.

The exciting prizes which all players kept their eyes on were five luxurious cars which were staked in various holes for winning.

These included; a Range Rover worth 18million staked on the 13th hole (signature hole), a Mercedes S class staked on the 2nd hole which is a per-three, a V8 Land Cruiser staked on the 11th hole which is also another per-three, and the rest of the cars (Toyota Prados and Land Cruisers 2015) staked on the 5th and 16th holes. Aside from the committees of the club, members and various brands supported this prestigious event.

VasPro Limited, a mobile tech marketing company were The Gold Sponsors for the three-day Tournament event. The tech company, saw the opportunity to partner with Mr. Meru as a great way of acquiring business prospects, networking and gaining brand awareness.

Subsequently, VasPro was also honored to support this event because of Mr. Chairman’s dedication and visionary leadership at the Muthaiga Golf Club. On the 28th October 2022 Day 1 of the event, Mr. Chairman welcomed all his guests, acknowledged the presence of the sponsors and gave each sponsor an opportunity to introduce themselves.

VasPro’s Head of Business growth and Strategic partnership Grace Nyaga, took the stand and briefed the audience.

“Our mission as a company is to equip businesses in Kenya whether big or small with mobile tech solutions that can impact the marketplace positively. There is a need for each one of us which we are ready to uniquely satisfy,” Ms. Nyaga stated.

www.vaspro.co facilitates businesses in software development for bulk SMS, surveys, short codes, USSD, rewards and promos. VasPro’s ability to create solutions and offer a diverse range of services brings together technology and experts in software engineering who ensure an enhanced digital experience to customers.

With its key offerings in; IVR, SMS & WAP, it is an innovation platform which showcases market driven, innovative application with an ingenious team of professionals on guard to deliver advanced technologies in an ever changing Value added service landscape.