Shujaa start Hong Kong Sevens campaign with Ireland defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya started its Hong Kong Sevens campaign on a losing note after going down 28-12 to Ireland in their opening Pool D match on Friday morning.

The Irish came from a try down to drive in four converted tries against Billy Odhiambo’s brace, one of which was converted.

Shujaa had a good start, Odhiambo dotting down the first of his two after extending an arm on the left. Damian McGrath’s men had turned over possession and patiently sought for space. Herman Humwa picked the ball and attracted three markers before offloading for Odhiambo to dot down.

But, Ireland struck back almost immediately after the restart. They swung the ball patiently and they created space on the left with a 4v2 situation, Niall Comerford going over and Mark Roche converting.

They went to the break with a 14-5 lead with the second converted try, taking advantage of Kenya’s error on handling with Jordan Conroy sneaking through the space and dotting down the middle.

In the second half, Kenya were better starters and Odhiambo had the second try after Kenya won a scrum a few metres from the try box. They swung the ball one way and came back the other with Odhiambo sighting space and going over.

Anthony Omondi added the twos to reduce the game to a two-point contest.

Shujaa’s hopes of a comeback were dashed with 1:45 left to play when Conroy picked the ball off midway through the pack and racing down the middle. The twos were in to extend the scores to 21-12.

From the restart, Kenya had the possession, and they held on to it with the buzzer going. They however lost possession and Canada elected to keep playing instead of kicking out and the gamble paid off as Jack Kelly sneaked away and ran the full length of the pitch to extend the score to 28-12.