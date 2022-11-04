NBA fines Clippers, Thunder each Sh3mn for injury report errors

NEW YORK, United States, Nov 3 – The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder were each fined $25,000 (Approx Sh3mn) by the NBA on Thursday for violating league injury reporting rules.

The regulations require clubs to provide an accurate report on the status of players before games.

On October 30, ahead of a home game against New Orleans, the Clippers failed to disclose the correct availability status for US guard Brandon Boston and French forward Moussa Diabate.

Both were listed as unavailable yet both ended up playing 4:31 in the contest, Boston scoring six points in the Pelicans’ 112-91 victory.

The league also fined the Thunder for an injury reporting violation regarding disclosure of the game availability status of guard Josh Giddey ahead of a Tuesday home game against Orlando.

Giddey, a 20-year-old Australian, had seven points and 10 assists in the contest, won by Oklahoma City 116-108.