Football is coming home soon, Ababu says after meeting with Kenyan Premier League chairmen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – The clearest sign of the return of normalcy to Kenyan football has come after Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba met with chairmen from the FKF Premier League clubs on Thursday afternoon at his offices.

The clubs have advised the new CS to heed to the call from FIFA in a letter on February 24 to re-open the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Secretariat and allow the officials back in office.

“I have already spoken to FIFA five times and I will speak to them again after this press conference. We know what to do and we have had a meeting so that we do the necessary. We are meeting with everyone so that we find a solution. Football is on its way back. All these leaders came here to be part of the solution. Football is coming back,” Namwamba said.

He added; “My conversation with FIFA has been about finding a consensual resolution for the return of football. They (club chairmen) have come here to offer their advice to government and government has listened and will pity this together with those of others and communicate to FIFA,”

The club chairmen want the FKF officials back in office and a communication done to FIFA on the same. Former Kenyan premier League boss Ambrose Rachier read the resolutions on behalf of all the club bosses.

Kenya has been under FIFA suspension since February this year over Government interference after former CS Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation and installed a caretaker commmittee.

After their initial six month term ended, Amina morphed it into a Transition Committee whose term, extended for a second time, ended on October 15.

Namwamba has meanwhile said he will offer a solution as quick as possible to ensure the return of football to normalcy.